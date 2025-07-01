Here are the companies facing boycotts this month over workers’ rights and DEI policy changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several popular companies are facing boycott calls this month over workers’ rights and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy changes.

The grassroots advocacy group The People’s Union USA has pushed for month-long boycotts of Amazon, Starbucks and Home Depot starting July 1.

John Schwarz, founder of The People’s Union, explained why people are boycotting the companies in a recent Instagram video. He mentioned Amazon Prime Day deals, which will run from July 8 to July 11.

“ Behind those illusionary deals are workers who are suffering. They're working in extreme heat on their feet with no time to breathe. They are pushing their bodies to the limit so [Amazon founder] Jeff Bezos can throw a multimillion-dollar wedding in Venice,” Schwarz said. “That is a man getting rich while the people making it possible are being pushed to the edge, while they barely make a livable wage. “

Several popular companies are facing boycott calls this month over workers’ rights and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy changes ( Adam Gray/Getty Images )

Bezos and his new bride, Lauren Sánchez, threw an extravagant wedding in Italy last week with a guest list of about 200 people, including politicians, Hollywood A-listers, and international royalty. The couple asked their guests to make donations to support Venice instead of giving them wedding gifts.

In September 2024, Amazon announced it was increasing fulfillment and transportation employees’ base wages to an average of more than $22 per hour, or $29 per hour when accounting for the value of elected benefits.

“ Starbucks is no better. They talk about community and values, but they actually fire workers who are trying to organize and unionize. They have literally shut down entire stores the second that people start coming together to organize,” Schwarz continued.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz denied during a Senate hearing in March 2023 that the company had ever broken federal labor law.

“ And then there's Home Depot,” Schwarz said. “They quietly erased their diversity, equity, and inclusion page as if standing for fairness or for equality or for representation was something to be ashamed of. That was a choice, and they made it loud and clear.”

The Home Depot now has a page on its website titled “WeAreTHD,” which focuses on company culture and workers’ opportunities, such as “competitive wages and benefits.”

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Home Depot said, “For over 45 years, our business success has been driven by our eight core values, including respect for all people and taking care of our people.

“We're proud to have a culture that welcomes everyone, and we believe it helps us achieve our business goals by supporting associates, building relationships and fostering innovation. As we continually refine our communications, we have been using ‘WeAreTHD,’ which we have long used to represent the welcoming culture that we've built here.”

The Independent has also reached out to Amazon and Starbucks for comment.

Schwarz made a follow-up video on July 1, announcing the start of the month-long boycotts.

“ We are boycotting Amazon and every company tied to it from Zappos to Whole Foods, to Twitch, to Audible, all of it. We are boycotting Starbucks. We are boycotting Home Depot, and we are holding this entire corrupt system accountable,” he said.