MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair, who claims to have given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child, says she was asked to keep her baby a “secret forever.”

The 26-year-old says that the billionaire, who she described as “down to earth” and “funny” had asked her to keep his name off the birth certificate in order to protect his privacy, she revealed in an interview. The pair allegedly met after Musk, 53, “slid into her DMs” on X.

St Clair caused a stir online on Friday after announcing that she and Musk share a child. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

St Clair did not detail which media organization was seeking information about her and her child and she has not provided evidence that the child she says she shares with Musk exists.

MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair caused a stir online on Friday after announcing on X that she and Musk share a five-month-old child ( Getty/@stclairashley/X )

However, in a new interview with the New York Post, she shared further details about the alleged romance and resulting pregnancy.

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she told the outlet. “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.”

Text messages between St. Clair and Jared Birchall, Musk’s money manager, viewed by the Post appeared to show that she had complied with Musk’s wish to be left off the birth certificate.

Despite the secrecy, she says that her initial impression of the world’s richest man was positive. “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth,” she said.

She was then invited to San Francisco where, at the age of 24, she met Musk at X HQ. Their relationship allegedly blossomed from there until St Clair became pregnant, she says.

Though she respected Musk’s wishes over privacy, St Clair says that she began being harassed, both online and on the street, by zealous supporters of the tech boss.

“There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler [from a previous relationship], they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore,” she told the Post.

On Saturday, following St Clair’s post, her representative Brian Glicklich, shared a statement that claims his client and Musk “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich said.

Musk has not yet responded publicly to St Clair's claims ( AP )

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” he added.

St Clair says she notified Musk’s team of her intention to post online before hitting send, but received no reply.

Musk’s only apparent public recognition of St Clair’s announcement came in the form of a reply to far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who claimed St Clair “plotted” to “ensnare” Musk. The billionaire replied “whoa” on Saturday evening.

Despite the controversy St. Clair says she doesn't regret her decision to go public with her claims.

“Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months,” she told the Post. “I have never been able to take my baby for a walk. I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out,” she continued.

St. Clair asked to keep the baby’s name a secret, but confirmed they are happy and healthy.

“I am a good mom. And that’s what drives most of my decisions and my kids are my whole world,” she said. “My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn’t change anything.”