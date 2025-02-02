Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Mavs in blockbuster trade, AP source says
Luka Doncic is being traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, a person with knowledge of the agreement said early Sunday
Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team can announce the deal while it awaits league approval.
The Utah Jazz are also involved in the deal, said the source. ESPN, which first reported the trade, said Jalen Hood-Schifino and two draft picks will be headed to the Jazz. The Dallas Morning News also reported those details on the trade.
It is an absolute blockbuster, with Doncic set to join LeBron James in Los Angeles, and Davis now headed to Dallas to partner with Kyrie Irving.
"I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”
