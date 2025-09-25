Amazon to settle lawsuit over Prime. Here’s what it means for you

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 25 September 2025 11:35 EDT
Comments
Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it swindled users into paying for memberships that were purposefully difficult to cancel
Amazon will pay a historic $2.5 billion settlement over its Prime membership after U.S. regulators argued the company swindled millions of users into paying for subscriptions that were intentionally difficult to cancel.

The Federal Trade Commission says Amazon has agreed to pay a historic $1 billion in civil penalties to the government, and another $1.5 billion in redress payments to affected customers.

Amazon does not have to admit wrongdoing, NPR reported.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...

