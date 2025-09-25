Amazon to settle lawsuit over Prime. Here’s what it means for you

Your support helps us to tell the story
Amazon will pay a historic $2.5 billion settlement over its Prime membership after U.S. regulators argued the company swindled millions of users into paying for subscriptions that were intentionally difficult to cancel.
The
Federal Trade Commission says Amazon has agreed to pay a historic $1 billion in civil penalties to the government, and another $1.5 billion in redress payments to affected customers.
Amazon does not have to admit wrongdoing,
Amazon does not have to admit wrongdoing, NPR reported.

Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that it swindled users into paying for memberships that were purposefully difficult to cancel.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...
