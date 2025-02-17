Man from uncontacted tribe filmed emerging from Amazon and asking for fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young man from an isolated indigenous tribe has approached a populated river community in the Amazon, Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency has confirmed.

The encounter occurred at around 7pm on Wednesday in Bela Rosa, a community along the Purus River in the southwestern Amazon region.

Barefoot and wearing a small loincloth, the young man appeared calm and in good health as he waved two wooden sticks, a villager told The Associated Press.

The villager spoke on condition of anonymity, saying Brazil’s indigenous bureau Funai had advised locals not to discuss the incident.

The villager said locals believed the man was asking for fire.

Mobile phone footage of the rare encounter showed one resident trying and failing to show the man how to use a lighter.

Funai officials arrived soon after, and after the man was served fish, he was taken to a nearby facility operated by the group.

It was not immediately clear who shot the video.

Funai said in a statement on Thursday that a team on site is “providing the necessary care” and is awaiting the arrival of a medical team.

Juma tribe members pilot a boat on the Assua River in their territory near Canutama, Amazonas state, Brazil ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A member of the nearby Juma tribe - whose original population has dwindled to just three women - was expected to arrive at the base on Friday to try to communicate with him.

In 2021, Funai confirmed the existence of an isolated Indigenous group in the area after finding abandoned camps and other evidence, but none of their members had been seen until Wednesday.

The area, known as Mamoria Grande, was declared off-limits for non-Indigenous in December 2024.

It added that threats to the group include land-grabbing and potential conflicts with nearby communities.

The Amazon rainforest is home to the world’s largest number of uncontacted tribes.

As a policy, Brazil does not actively seek contact with them but instead creates protected and monitored areas.