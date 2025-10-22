At least 63 people killed in head-on bus crash in Uganda
Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision
At least 63 people have been killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on one of the country’s busiest highways in western Uganda, police said.
The accident occurred after midnight on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda, when two bus drivers going in opposite directions attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided head-on, according to police.
“In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which left several others injured.
Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.
“As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country,” the police said.
