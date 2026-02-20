Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Five presumed dead after mudslide hits South African diamond mine

The miners were trapped more than 800 metres underground in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Reuters Anathi Madubela
Minister Mantashe has arrived at Ekapa mine (Kimberly) for oversight visit following the recent mud rush incident. South Africa diamond mine https://x.com/DMPR_ZA/status/2024740544807588002
Minister Mantashe has arrived at Ekapa mine (Kimberly) for oversight visit following the recent mud rush incident. South Africa diamond mine https://x.com/DMPR_ZA/status/2024740544807588002 (DMPR)

Five diamond miners, missing since a deep underground mudslide on Tuesday, are now presumed dead, South Africa's mining minister confirmed on Friday. Gwede Mantashe announced that the focus had shifted to retrieving their bodies, public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported. The workers became trapped over 800 metres below the surface following a "mud-rush" at the Ekapa mine in the Northern Cape province early on Tuesday morning.

Ekapa Minerals, the company that operates the mine, said all operations were stopped immediately after the incident and that rescue efforts were continuing.

"The time passed since the event is a major concern but there is no change in approach to the rescue activities and we are not giving up hope," Ekapa Minerals General Manager Howard Marsden said in a statement.

Mantashe said in a separate statement that an investigation would be conducted to find out what had happened.

(DMPR)

South Africa's government and mining industry have been making efforts to reduce mine deaths and injuries, part of a campaign called "Zero Harm". Last year the country recorded its lowest-ever number of mine deaths, 41.

Ekapa Minerals said it had been briefing the families of the trapped miners, who held a vigil near the mine on Thursday night.

Kimberley, where the mine is located, was the site of a 19th-century diamond rush that lured fortune-seekers from the world over.

Diamond revenues funded the growth of South African industry and gold mines, which themselves helped finance colonial ruler Britain through two world wars.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in