Egypt submarine latest: Six tourists dead after Sindbad vessel sinks
Emergency services have been called out to harbour in Red Sea coastal city of Hurghada
Six tourists have been declared dead and nine more have been injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea.
Emergency serviced have been called out to a harbour in the popular tourist hotspot Hurghada following the incident on Thursday morning.
Around 40 passengers were on board the submarine, called Sinbad, at the time. Twenty nine people have been rescued but the search continues for the remaining passengers. Four people have been reportedly rushed to hospital in critical condition.
The Red Sea Security Directorate stated it had received a report of the tourist submarine sinking in front of the marina resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.
The Sinbas has been running tourist trips from the Egyptian destination for several years, and is described as one of only 14 real recreational submarines in the world.
The coastal city of Hurghada is one of the largest resort destinations along the Red Sea coast and attracts large numbers of tourists each year, including Britons.
Russian Embassy claims all tourists on board Sindbad were Russian
The Russian Embassy has released a statement following the accident on board the Sindbad submarine declaring that, in addition to the crew members, there were 45 Russian citizens on board including minors.
They said all of them were tourists of the company "Biblio Globus" (the host tour company in Egypt is "Biblio Globus Egypt Tours").
Victims of Sindbad accident were 'foreigners', says Red Sea Governorate
The Governorate’s Office has declared that six foreigners, whose nationalities are still unknown, were killed on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Hurghada.
Six people confirmed dead
Six people have died and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, two municipal officials said.
Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.
The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, and it had carried 45 tourists of various nationalities.
It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.
Many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.
Emergency crews rescue 29 passengers on the Sindbad
Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.
The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, and it had carried 45 tourists of various nationalities.
Red Sea coast has history of tourist boast accidents
This is not the first time a tourist boat has had an accident in Hurghada.
In November, a tourist boat called the Sea Story sank, leaving 11 dead or missing - including a British couple. There were 35 survivors.
At least six people feared dead
At least six people are feared dead after a tourist submarine sank off in the Egyptian Red Sea.
Multiple ambulances have been deployed to the coastal city of Hurghada which is popular with British travellers, with at least another nine people injured.
The submarine, called Sindbad, has been in operation for years and sank close to the harbour, according to reports.
The injured, including four in critical condition, were taken to nearby hospitals. Twenty-nine other passengers were rescued.
The cause of the sinking has not been confirmed.
