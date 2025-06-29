Wimbledon 2025: Monday's matchups, how to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Get ready for Monday's start of Wimbledon with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2025 on TV, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the top seeds and defending champions are and more:

When does Wimbledon start?

Play begins Monday at 11 a.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. ET. The first match on Centre Court — which will be two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Fabio Fognini — is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. local (8:30 a.m. ET). Barbora Krejcikova, the 2024 women's champion, opens Centre Court on Day 2 against Alexandra Eala.

Where can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

— In the U.S.: ESPN/ABC (live coverage) and Tennis Channel (match re-airs).

— Other countries are listed here.

Who are the defending champions at Wimbledon?

A year ago, Krejcikova got past Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the final for her second Grand Slam title and first at the All England Club. Alcaraz beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to win his second consecutive trophy at the grass-court major — defeating Djokovic each time — and fourth Slam title overall, a total Alcaraz now has raised to five at age 22.

Who are the top seeds at the All England Club?

Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman, and Jannik Sinner is the top-seeded man. They are the players who are ranked No. 1, and the tournament seedings — which were officially released Thursday — follow the WTA and ATP rankings. For the women, French Open champion Coco Gauff is No. 2, Jessica Pegula No. 3 and Paolini No. 4. For the men, Alcaraz is No. 2, Alexander Zverev No. 3 and Jack Draper No. 4.

Who are the betting favorites at Wimbledon this year?

Sabalenka and Alcaraz are listed as the money-line favorites to win the singles trophies, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka is at +275, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina next at +550 and Gauff the third choice at +800. Alcaraz is at +115, ahead of Sinner (+190) and Djokovic (+650).

Who else plays at the All England Club on Monday?

Sabalenka will begin the Day 1 schedule at No. 1 Court at 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) against Carson Branstine, a California-born 24-year-old who represents Canada and helped Texas A&M win the 2024 NCAA women's championship. Other players in action Monday include three-time major finalist Alexander Zverev against Arthur Rinderknech at Centre Court, 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu against Mingge Xu in an all-British matchup at No. 1 Court, and 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, 2024 Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini and 2024 U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, all at No. 2 Court.

Who does Coco Gauff play in her first Wimbledon match and when?

Gauff was drawn to face Dayana Yastremska, a 2024 Australian Open semifinalist, in the first round. That match will be Tuesday, when all of the women in the bottom half of their bracket are scheduled to play.

Other basic facts about the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

Wimbledon is played outdoors on grass courts at the All England Club in southwest London; there are retractable roofs at Centre Court and No. 1 Court. Women play best-of-three-set matches with a first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in the third; men play best-of-five with a tiebreaker at 6-all in the fifth. Unlike at the other three major tennis tournaments — the U.S. Open, Australian Open and French Open — there are no night sessions; there is an 11 p.m. curfew at Wimbledon. This is also the last Grand Slam event with 14 days of competition; later this year, the U.S. Open will join the Australian Open and French Open as a 15-day event that begins on Sunday instead of Monday.

What is new this year at Wimbledon?

The All England Club will use electronic line-calling during matches for the first time, replacing line judges. That puts Wimbledon in line with the Australian Open and U.S. Open, leaving the French Open as the last major with humans making in or out calls — at least as of now. Another change in 2025: The times for the two singles finals are moving later, with both now starting at 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET).

What is the singles schedule at Wimbledon?

— Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— July 2-3: Second Round (Women and Men)

— July 4-5: Third Round (Women and Men)

— July 6-7: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— July 8-9: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— July 10: Women’s Semifinals

— July 11: Men’s Semifinals

— July 12: Women’s Final

— July 13: Men’s Final

Key stories to read before play begins at Wimbledon

What is the prize money at Wimbledon in 2025?

Total player compensation at Wimbledon is 53.5 million pounds (about $72 million), a jump of 7% over last year. The two singles champions each earn 3 million pounds (about $4 million).

