Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Climber who survived 400-foot fall that killed 3 others was unconscious before seeking pay phone

Authorities say the rock climber who survived a roughly 400-foot fall off a mountainside in Washington lay unconscious for hours before waking in the dark

Jesse Bedayn
Wednesday 14 May 2025 15:58 EDT

A rock climber in Washington who survived a fall of hundreds of feet that killed his three companions lay unconscious for hours before waking in the dark, trekking out and driving to a pay phone to summon help, authorities said he told them on Wednesday.

Speaking from a Seattle hospital, Anton Tselykh, 38, confirmed investigators’ theory that an anchor, called a piton, that he and his companions were using to rappel down the Early Winters Spires in the North Cascade Range had failed.

One climber was rappelling off the piton, a metal spike pounded into rock cracks or ice that climbers anchor their ropes to, when it tore out of the rock. The three other men, who were also tied into the anchor, were waiting to descend when it came loose, plunging all four roughly 400 feet (121 meters), said Cristina Woodworth, who leads the sheriff’s search and rescue team and spoke with Tselykh by phone.

Tselykh lost consciousness after the fall for several hours before awaking in the dark in a tangle of ropes and gear. Woodsworth said he had internal bleeding and head trauma.

It took Tselykh eight hours to disentangle himself, work his way down the rough terrain of rock and snow — with help from a pick-like ice tool — to his car, drive to a nearby town and call for help, Woodworth said.

The four climbers were friends, some of whom had climbed together before and appeared fairly experienced, Woodworth said, adding that Tselykh was “obviously very much affected by this.”

The climbers who were killed were Vishnu Irigireddy, 48; Tim Nguyen, 63; and Oleksander Martynenko, 36, the Okanogan County coroner said.

Olga Martynenko, Martynenko’s wife, said Tuesday in a Facebook post that her husband, whom she referred to as Alex, also left behind their son. She shared a link to a fundraiser to help “during the most devastating time of our lives.”

“I still cannot believe that you are gone, my love,” she said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in