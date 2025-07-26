Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people have been stabbed at a Walmart in Michigan and a suspect is in custody

Authorities say multiple people have been stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect is in custody

Via AP news wire
Saturday 26 July 2025 18:40 EDT
Michigan Walmart Stabbing
Multiple people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said Saturday.

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

Messages seeking comment were left with police and the mayor.

Traverse City is about 255 miles (410 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

