Verizon is cutting more than 13,000 jobs as it works to 'reorient' entire company

Verizon is laying off more than 13,000 employees as it works to “reorient” the entire company and simplify operations

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 November 2025 08:57 EST
Verizon-Layoffs
Verizon-Layoffs

Verizon is laying off more than 13,000 employees, as the telecommunications giant says it must “reorient” its entire company.

The jobs cuts began on Thursday, per to a staff memo from Verizon CEO Dan Schulman. In the letter, which was seen by The Associated Press, Schulman noted that Verizon's current cost structure limits the company's ability to invest — pointing particularly to customer experiences.

“We must reorient our entire company around delivering for and delighting our customers,” Schulman wrote. He added that the company needed to simplify its operations “to address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers.”

Beyond the job cuts across Verizon's workforce, Schulman said that the New York company would also “significantly reduce” its outsourced and other outside labor expenses.

