Spainish regional leader steps down over his handling of last year's Valencia flash floods
Carlos Mazón, the leader of Spain's Valencia region, has announced his resignation over his government's handling of last year's devastating flash floods
The leader of Spain's Valencia region said Monday he would step down over his government's handling of the devastating flash floods that killed 229 people last year and whose response he is widely seen as having bungled.
Carlos Mazón has faced regular calls to leave office since the Oct. 29, 2024 floods, including last week at a state memorial ceremony held on the first anniversary of the disaster where family members of victims jeered and insulted him before the event began.
Mazón has been slammed by citizens and political rivals for his administration’s slow response to the emergency, which included issuing a flood alert to people’s mobile phones well after rushing waters overflowed their banks and were sweeping away cars and destroying homes.
He was widely criticized for having a long lunch on the day of the floods when emergency officials were meeting to manage the crisis.