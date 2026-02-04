Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UN Security Council condemns the latest militant attacks in Pakistan that killed dozens

The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned recent militant attacks in southwestern Pakistan that have killed more than 50 people, mostly civilians, as the country's security forces press their operations in the insurgency-hit Balochistan province

Pakistan Militant Attacks
Pakistan Militant Attacks (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned the latest surge in militant attacks in southwestern Pakistan that has killed dozens of people, mostly civilians, as security forces on Wednesday pressed their operations in the insurgency-hit region.

The authorities said scores of militants have been killed in recent days as Pakistani forces crack down on the insurgents in the volatile Balochistan province, where about a dozen coordinated attacks began on Saturday, targeting civilians and buildings housing police and security personnel.

Federal and provincial officials said at least 36 civilians and 17 members of the security forces have been killed. Security forces so far killed 197 militants from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which has claimed responsibility for recent suicide bombings and gun attacks.

In a statement issued overnight, U.N. Security Council President James Kariuki said council members condemned in the “strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations” in Balochistan and expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan.

Balochistan has long faced a separatist insurgency by ethnic Baloch groups seeking greater autonomy or independence from Pakistan’s central government. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency but violence has continued.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in