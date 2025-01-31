Extra £100 million of funding announced for police
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the investment marked a ‘major turning point’ for policing.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Government will invest an extra £100 million into neighbourhood policing as it seeks to boost the number of officers on the ground.
This adds to £100 million announced in December for England and Wales to put 13,000 more police officers on the streets by 2029.
The investment is scheduled for the next financial year and each police force will set out plans to use it to increase patrols by early Spring.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the investment marked a “major turning point” for policing.
“This major investment marks a turning point for policing in this country. By doubling extra neighbourhood funding to £200m, we are giving forces across the country what they need to put more officers and PCSOs where they’re needed most – on our streets and in our town centres.
“Every neighbourhood deserves dedicated officers who know their patch, understand residents’ concerns and can tackle problems before they escalate. This investment, alongside new powers we are bringing into law, will help prevent crime and protect our communities, which is at the heart of our Plan for Change.
“Restoring local policing will not happen overnight, but this funding boost will get more officers into our town centres and rural areas.”
The announcement of extra funding comes as the final Police Funding Settlement is published on Friday.
Total funding to police forces will be up to £17.5 billion next year.