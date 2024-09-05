Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Urgent appeal for missing 10-month-old

Layla Rose Wheeler was last seen in the area of Wallasey Village in Wirral.

Eleanor Barlow
Thursday 05 September 2024 06:30
Ten-month-old Layla Rose Wheeler, who has been reported missing along with her father(Merseyside Police/PA)
Ten-month-old Layla Rose Wheeler, who has been reported missing along with her father(Merseyside Police/PA)

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 10-month-old girl who has gone missing with her father.

Merseyside Police appealed for help from the public to help find Layla Rose Wheeler, who was last seen in the area of Wallasey Village in Wirral.

A force spokesman said: “Layla was last seen in the Wallasey Village area, and is believed to be with her father Clifford Wheeler.

“We have concerns for both of their welfare.

“Layla has short blonde hair and blue eyes.”

The force issued photos of Layla and her father and asked anyone who had seen them to call 999 or report sightings online at www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.

