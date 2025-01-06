Ex-husband of The Vivienne pays tribute to Drag Race star: My heart is shattered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former partner of The Vivienne has said “my heart is shattered” following the death of the RuPaul’s Drag Race star.

James Lee Williams’ ex-husband, David Ludford, paid tribute on Instagram by posting photos from their wedding and throughout their six-year relationship.

The performer, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice, died aged 32 over the weekend.

In an emotional tribute, Ludford wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call! My heart is shattered!”

Ludford, a wig hairstylist, said Williams “changed my life so much” from the day they first met in in August 2017 in Gran Canaria.

“We literally clicked straight away and we knew we (were) going to be together for along time”, Ludford wrote.

“He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone.

“We literally went through and did so much together, it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything in the world!”

The couple announced their separation in April 2023 with a joint statement which said they are “still very much friends” and wished each other “the absolute best”.

Ludford added that they had “loved each other so much” and hailed Williams as “the biggest part” of their life for a long time.

“6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you will always always have a place in my heart”, they wrote.

“Going to miss you more than people will ever know sleep tight angel.”

Northern Irish drag queen Blu Hydrangea, who competed against The Vivienne in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, praised their co-star as a “class act, a mentor, an absolute superstar” and described them as “family”.

“You have inspired me and my drag from the moment I realised how hard it was going to be to keep up with you on Drag Race!”, added Blu Hydrangea, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

“Sending love to those close to her and to those who followed and admired her.

“You are unforgettable; I will cherish our memories forever. Thanks for the laughs, Viv x.”

The news of Williams’s death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, on Sunday evening, who wrote that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

Mr Jones added that Williams, who was born in Wales and later moved to Liverpool, would be remembered for their “immense talent”, adding “the light they brought to every room was astonishing”.

Williams performed as the wicked witch of the west in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on tour next month performing in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers had been called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12.22pm on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

The spokesman said: “Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”