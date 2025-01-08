Whistleblower of alleged special forces murders fears being branded traitor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A member of UK special forces who reported the alleged “flat-packing” murders of civilians in Afghanistan has told an inquiry they fear they will be branded a traitor for coming forward, documents have shown.

The Afghanistan Inquiry has held a series of closed hearings in which members of special forces (UKSF) have given evidence about the alleged murders in the war-torn nation between 2010 and 2013.

The witness, known to the inquiry only as N1799, told the probe he had participated in training with someone from the accused unit, UKSF1, where he had allegedly spoken about what happened on operations.

N1799 said in his witness statement that the account given by the UKSF member in question, N1201, was in “juxtaposition” with a talk given by commanding officers months earlier that “UKSF does not operate outside of the law.”

He told the inquiry he feared for his personal wellbeing when he made the allegation against UKSF1, adding: “I still do now.”

The witness said a note he had provided to officers of the conversation with N1201 was not as “graphic” as what he had actually said.

A partial transcript of the hearing read: “I don’t want to just sit here and make stuff up but I just know that it felt more shocking than, I mean, look it’s not great reading, obviously it’s shocking reading this, but I just feel it was slightly more graphic… words that have been used about killing were like ‘flat packing’, ‘flat packing them’.

“You know, these aren’t… they’re quite normal in the military world.

“People have been on multiple operations as we all had and I just felt that, the way that, and this would have been discussed, I believe, with the other officer or two officers in the room when I was writing it to make sure that it was readable and understandable.”

N1799 also told the inquiry that he was aware of rumours of UKSF carrying “dropped weapons” – which were weapons allegedly placed next to targets to give the impression they were armed when they were shot.

He said a “dropped weapon” was known as “Mr Wolf”.

Counsel to the inquiry Oliver Glasgow KC asked: “When you heard it described as a ‘Mr Wolf’, was that used by one person or by more than one person or can you not remember?”

N1799 replied: “At least two or three people.”

Mr Glasgow continued: “Have you seen the film Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, where the individual who introduces himself as Mr Wolf says ‘I’m Mr Wolf and I’m here to solve problems’? Do you remember that?

The witness said: “No, I don’t.”

Chairman Lord Justice Haddon-Cave interjected: “Mr Glasgow, I have not seen that film.”

Mr Glasgow said: “Well, it is probably not essential viewing for anyone, but that particular individual in that film, he acts to clear up problems and to make crimes go away, does he not?”

N1799 responded: “Right. I had not put two and two together.”

Questioned by Mr Glasgow on whether he had any concerns for his own personal wellbeing after making allegations against UKSF1, the witness said: “I did then and I still do now.”

The counsel to the inquiry continued: “As to how that might be perceived by others within the wider UKSF community, is there a danger that you might be branded as a traitor?”

N1799 replied: “Yes.”

A separate member of UKSF, who was involved in managing an Afghan Partner Unit (APU), said Afghan counterparts felt like they were being “treated like dogs” by UKSF1.

The witness, known as N1791, was questioned on whether he understood the position that the APU “were not happy with the role that they were playing on any UKSF1-led operation”, to which they replied: “Yes.”

Mr Glasgow said: “That they felt they were being left out and kept at the rear?”

N1791 responded: “Yes.”

Questioned on whether the APU was not used to operating the way UKSF1 did compared with the previous UKSF unit it had worked with, the witness said: “Yes and it was stronger than that. You know, the phrase that I do recall was, you know, ‘We’re treated like dogs’.”

Afghan families have accused UK special forces of conducting a “campaign of murder” against civilians, while senior officers and personnel at the Ministry of Defence “sought to prevent adequate investigation”.

No charges were brought under Operation Northmoor – which was set up in 2014 to examine allegations of executions by special forces, including those of children.

A further RMP investigation, codenamed Operation Cestro, saw three soldiers referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority, but none of them were prosecuted.

The inquiry continues.