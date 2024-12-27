Seven-year-old girl seriously injured in Boxing Day quad bike crash
A 16-year-old boy and a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested.
A seven-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after the quad bike she was on crashed into a telegraph pole on Boxing Day.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the crash which happened in Kippax, near Leeds.
The girl was a passenger on the green all-terrain quad when it hit the pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on the town’s High Street.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and are being questioned in custody.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage of the Honda TRX420 being ridden around Kippax from 10pm on Boxing Day which is 30 minutes before it was called out by ambulance crews.
The girl is being treated in hospital for injuries which police say are “serious and life-changing but are not considered life-threatening”.