Murder arrest after man dies and another critically injured in shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after one man died and another was critically injured in a shooting in Birmingham.

Police were called to Rotton Park Road, near the junction with City Road in Edgbaston, just before 11pm on Friday to reports that two people had been shot.

One man, in his 20s, was found in a car but was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

This is a tragic incident, and we have worked through the night to understand exactly what happened. Detective Inspector Nick Barnes

Another man, in his 30s, was found injured at a bus stop, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, the force added.

Firearms officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder on nearby Waterloo Road just before 12.30am. He remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene and road closures are in place, while reassurance patrols will also be carried out, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from the homicide team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and we have worked through the night to understand exactly what happened.

“We’ve already made good progress and arrested a suspect, but I still need to hear from anyone who was in the area that we’ve not already spoken to.

“This happened near the busy junction with City Road and it may be that you’ve got dashcam footage or mobile phone footage from the area just before 11pm.

“We really need to hear from you so that we can build as clear a picture as possible of what happened.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 5228 of November 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.