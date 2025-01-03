Put the heating on and layer up during cold snap, Streeting advises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This is “definitely a weekend to turn the heating on”, the Health Secretary has said after he was quizzed about pensioners losing access to the winter fuel payment.

Wes Streeting said people should wrap up warm and use their heating as temperatures drop ahead of an expected bitterly cold weekend.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers most of England and Wales, while a separate warning for heavy snow from midnight on Sunday until 12pm on Monday has been issued for most of mainland Scotland.

Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast: “We are heading into a cold snap this weekend and I know there are lots of concerns, not just amongst charity leaders, but also among NHS and social care leaders as well, about the particular risks and vulnerabilities this weekend as temperatures drop, both in terms of risk of accident and injury, but also risk from the cold itself.

“This is a weekend to wrap up and keep warm, to take sensible precautions about going out and about.”

Mr Streeting was asked about comments from Age UK that 2.5 million people need the winter fuel allowance but will not receive it after the Government made changes to who is eligible.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last July that the winter fuel payment would be mainly limited to those receiving pension credit.

Mr Streeting was told Age UK has said elderly and vulnerable people who are cold should go into debt rather than risk their health.

He responded: “Well, this is definitely a weekend to turn the heating on, and I’ll just remind people that the Chancellor did take the decision to protect winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners, to protect people this winter and in future winters.

“And of course, the triple lock on pensions is guaranteed, so the state pension is higher this winter than it was last year, and will be higher further still next year.

“That’s why the Chancellor has taken those decisions to make sure that we protect the vulnerable this winter.

“But I would certainly agree that this weekend is a weekend to layer up and put the heating on as well.”