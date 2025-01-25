Streeting heckled as he urges progressives to fight the ‘populist right’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health Secretary Wes Streeting was interrupted by climate protesters on Saturday as he gave a speech urging progressives to fight the “populist right” in a battle of ideas.

Two women shouted over him as he used an address to the Fabian Society to call for the centre-left to take on the “miserablist, declinist vision” he said was offered by figures like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

One of the demonstrators, who were both swiftly taken out of the conference hall in central London by security, said she was protesting against the continued subsidisation of Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

The woman, who gave her name as Ellie, said: “Labour promised change and we voted for them because we wanted change and they are continuing to subsidise.

“We still believe that there’s time for them to make a difference, but they need to end the subsidies now.”

After his speech, Mr Streeting joked: “I can’t believe there were only two.”

In his keynote address Mr Streeting accused Mr Farage of offering a “miserablist, declinist” vision for Britain

“The populist right are coming for us and we need to be serious about beating them,” he said.

“The crux of Farage’s argument is this: what was possible in the 20th century isn’t possible in the 21st. It’s a miserablist, declinist vision for Britain’s future.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between a health service that treats them on time and an NHS free at point of use.

“That’s a poverty of ambition for our country and Labour utterly rejects it.”