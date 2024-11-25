Landslip which caused ‘carnage’ in Welsh town was coal tip ‘wash-out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A landslip which has caused homes to be evacuated in a former mining town came from a coal tip, the local authority has said.

Dozens of people in Cwmtillery, South Wales, were forced from their homes overnight, as mud and water came up to their windows following Storm Bert.

The Welsh Government has now said that Blaenau Gwent Borough Council confirmed the landslip was a “singular wash-out of a former coal tip in the area”.

The coal tip in the area was category D, which have the “potential to impact public safety” and need to be inspected at least twice a year.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to ensuring our coal tip communities are safe, both now and in the future.

“We are working closely with Blaenau Gwent council and the Coal Authority to provide support to the residents and to ensure that the area is safe.

“The highest risk coal tips (category C and D) are regularly inspected by the Coal Authority and we will continue to work with our statutory partners throughout Wales to inspect and evaluate the highest rates tips in Wales.”

As the mud poured off the hillside overnight, residents in the area were asked to evacuate to an emergency centre.

A berm – a dam made of rubbish – was built across the end of the street to divert water away from the terrace, with a stream still coming down from the top of the hill on Monday morning.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Luc Robertson, a Woodland Terrace resident said: “We just didn’t expect it, we haven’t prepared for it or anything, but obviously we’re just glad that nobody’s injured.

“There was a small (slip) a couple of years ago but it was nothing on this scale.

“All the debris, that’s what’s caused the carnage, it’s going to be a massive clean-up.”

Mr Robertson said he and his partner had been lucky, avoiding the worst of the landslip.

“It took a garage out, I think, at the top (of the hill) the force of the water zooming by, it’s just lucky no one was hurt,” he said.

Rob Scholes, 75, also a Woodland Terrace resident said: “We got moved out last night, the mud came up – it’s already gone down a lot.

“My neighbour phoned and said ‘don’t open your front door’, so I didn’t and we just watched it come up.

“I’ve just come back this morning to see the damage.

“To be honest, I really don’t think we’re gonna get this cleared up by Christmas.”