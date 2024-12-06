Rare red warning issued as UK braces for Storm Darragh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK.

The warning covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales.

Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.

A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday will see 20-30mm of rain likely to fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm likely by the time rain begins to ease in the evening.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “The worst impacts from Storm Darragh will be felt as we go through the early hours of tomorrow morning and throughout Saturday with, in addition to the broad yellow warning, red and amber wind warnings in place from 1am tomorrow.

“In the red warning area, we could see wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour along the coasts of west and south Wales as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel, with some very large waves on exposed beaches.

“Although there is a lower likelihood of impacts outside of the red and amber warning areas this doesn’t mean you won’t see them.

“We are likely to see impacts across the whole of the country and people should keep an eye on the latest forecast details and prepare for the bad weather, especially if planning to be out and about on Saturday.

“Some areas are likely to have a relatively quiet start to Saturday, weather-wise, but winds will quickly increase from the west through the day.”

Drivers are encouraged to postpone journeys and park well away from large trees.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “A red weather warning is highly unusual and should be heeded as it can indicate a risk to life.

“With parts of Wales and the South West set to be battered by the wind between 3am and 11am on Saturday, we strongly advise drivers to postpone their journeys if they can.

“Anyone who must drive should stick to major roads, reduce their speed significantly, always keep a firm grip of the steering wheel and be on high alert for debris in the road.

“Exposed rural and coastal routes will be particularly treacherous. Drivers in these areas should be wary of any high-sided vehicles as they are at risk of being buffeted off course or, worse still, blown over.

“We also suggest parking well away from large trees due to the danger of falling branches or whole trees being uprooted.”