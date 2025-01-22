Waitrose brings back free coffee for members without them having to buy anything

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose is bringing back free tea and coffee for customers signed up to its loyalty card, even if they do not buy anything from the supermarket.

The company has emailed customers to inform them of the change from January 27, saying: “You’ll be able to get your free hot drink without buying anything in store first. Don’t forget your reusable cup!”

Currently, the upmarket grocer requires myWaitrose members to buy something before they can claim their free drink.

The myWaitrose scheme, which is being re-branded as My Waitrose, was introduced in 2011 and has nine million members.

It began offering a free tea or coffee without a purchase in 2013, making the supermarket the second-largest provider of coffee in the UK and raising concerns about its effect on smaller, independent coffee shops.

That year, the Gelateria Gazzeria, a cafe 20 yards from the Waitrose in Buckingham, filed a complaint with the Office of Fair Trading. The regulator said it would not be taking any action.

A year later, Andy Sawford, then the shadow communities minister, claimed it would “further destroy the British high street”. Waitrose said the claim was “nonsense”.

However, it changed its policy following long queues and complaints from regular shoppers who claimed that it was attracting freeloaders rather than genuine customers.

Waitrose clamped down on the scheme in 2017, requiring loyalty card members to make a purchase.

A year later, the supermarket stopped providing disposable cups, requiring customers to bring in their own reusable ones.

The supermarket said: “Some of our My Waitrose members like to have the free coffee before they shop or during the shop, rather than afterwards, so we are just offering a bit of flexibility in response to customer feedback.

“In practice, lots of customers do this already, so this is just a formality as part of updated T&Cs.”

The grocer’s renewed generosity comes months after its market share was overtaken by Marks & Spencer for the first time outside Christmas trading.

Analysts Kantar reported that M&S won a 4.03% share of the grocery market for the four weeks to November 3, compared with 3.76% a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Waitrose’s share dropped to 3.91%, down from 4.02% in the same period in 2023.