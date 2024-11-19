Putin’s ‘irresponsible nuclear rhetoric’ will not deter UK support for Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Russia’s “irresponsible rhetoric” on nuclear weapons will not deter UK support for Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Vladimir Putin has lowered the threshold for nuclear weapons on the 1,000th day of the Ukraine war, a day after the US gave the war-torn nation permission to use its long-range weaponry to fire into Russia.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Brazil, the Prime Minister also noted Mr Putin’s absence and described him as the “author of his own exile” from the gathering.

Asked at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro whether Britons should prepare for nuclear war, the Prime Minister said: “This is irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia and that is not going to deter our support for Ukraine.

“We’re now on day 1,000 of a conflict, that’s 1,000 days of Russian aggression, 1,000 days of sacrifices in Ukraine.

“We have stood with Ukraine from the start. I’ve been doubling down in my clear message that we need to ensure Ukraine has what is needed for as long as needed to win this war against Putin.”

He declined to say whether he was disappointed that the G20 joint communique watered down support for Ukraine.

Asked about it, the PM said: “The communique is absolutely clear on the UN charter and sovereignty and territorial integrity, and obviously that’s negotiated by quite a sort of diverse group.”

Downing Street had earlier described the G20 leaders’ statement as “disappointing” on its stance over the war in Ukraine.

Sir Keir also told reporters: “For the third year running, Putin did not attend this summit. He is the author of his own exile.”

In a direct message to the Russian leader, the Prime Minister added: “On day 1,000 of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, I say again: ‘End the war. Get out of Ukraine’.”

Mr Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

This came after Washington gave the green light for the use of US long-range missiles within Russia and amid speculation that the UK could follow suit with British-supplied Storm Shadow weapons.

The Russian leader’s move hints at his readiness to threaten use of the country’s nuclear arsenal to force the West to back down, and means that any massive aerial attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response.

Shortly after the updates were rubber-stamped, Moscow’s defence ministry said Ukraine had fired six US-made ATACMs missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region.

The ministry said it shot down five and damaged one more, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Eric Trump, the son of US President-elect Donald Trump, told the PA news agency said he believes his father’s comments that he can end the war in Ukraine in “one day”.

Asked how Donald Trump would be able to do that, Eric Trump replied: “Because Putin actually respects him.

“He’s not going to send 200 billion dollars over to see young boys blow each other’s heads off in dirty trenches, broadcast the world on YouTube every night.

“He will end that conflict. You mark my words. He will end that conflict.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s general staff said the Ukrainian army had carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th logistics support centre in the area of Karachev in the Bryansk region.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited a Ukrainian Catholic church in London with Tory shadow James Cartlidge to demonstrate cross-party support for Kyiv’s cause.

The UK will provide £7.5 million for new attack and surveillance drones, the Ministry of Defence meanwhile announced.

Elsewhere, UK sanctions against 10 entities and individuals accused of the “forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination” of Ukrainian children were announced by the Foreign Office.