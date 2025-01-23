Several visitor attractions to close their doors due to severe weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several visitor attractions in Scotland and Northern Ireland have announced that they will be closed to the public on Friday due to the severe weather.

A red weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office across parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with amber alerts also issued across parts of England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

Queen’s University in Belfast said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) the campus will be closed and teaching moved online “where appropriate and possible”.

Titanic Belfast also said they will close their doors to the public as a “precautionary measure” ahead of the storm.

The venue’s team said on X: “All pre-booked customers and clients will be contacted by our team directly to rebook their tickets.

“We will reopen on Saturday 25th January as normal.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused but we must prioritise the safety of our visitors, clients and staff.”

In Scotland, Edinburgh Castle will also be closed to visitors.

The Environment Agency issued a statement on Thursday warning of the potential risks of flooding in England over the weekend.

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said that “minor inland surface water flooding” are to be expected in the South West of England on Friday due to heavy rains.

She added: “Heading into the weekend, further rainfall could also lead to the possibility of some significant surface water impacts in the South West, Midlands, and the South East on Sunday and Monday.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and will support local authorities in their response.

“We urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

People are advised to check their flood risk and keep to date with the latest situation in their area, Ms Cook said.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy added: “Ahead of the arrival of Storm Eowyn, I am receiving regular updates from the Environment Agency on their operational response across the country.

“I have reassurances that their teams are actively working in communities to reduce the possible impact of flooding.

“I strongly urge the public to sign up for free flood warnings, keep up to date with the latest situation and follow the advice of the emergency services, and I will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops.”