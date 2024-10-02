Ireland cannot unilaterally withdraw from Lebanon peacekeeping duties – Martin

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Ireland cannot unilaterally withdraw from peacekeeping duties in Lebanon, the Tanaiste has insisted.

There are currently 379 Irish Defence Forces personnel serving with the UN’s Unifil mission in south Lebanon.

Micheal Martin said the troops were currently bunkered down in camps amid the intensification of hostilities after incursions across the border by Israeli forces.

Moving around Lebanon now would be quite dangerous because of the level of kinetic activity across Lebanon Tanaiste Micheal Martin

The Tanaiste highlighted that the Unifil peacekeeping mission involved the co-operation of many nations working together.

He made clear Irish troops would be remaining part of the mission.

“We’re part of a Unifil peacekeeping mission which involves thousands of troops and many, many countries contributing those troops,” Mr Martin said.

“We’ve seen in the past in environments where troops were unilaterally pulled out, the consequences were terrible.

“So there has been a deterrence in terms of the presence of so many Unifil troops in south Lebanon for quite some time.”

Offering an update on the Irish soldiers, he added: “They are safe right now, they’ve bunkered down.

“Moving around Lebanon now would be quite dangerous because of the level of kinetic activity across Lebanon.

“We have seasoned, experienced people managing this.

“Our Defence Forces are professional and well trained for scenarios such as this.

“It is very challenging. I am very conscious of the families at home here who are very, very worried.

“I want to assure the families that their loved ones are accounted for, they are safe and within the complexes right now.”

Mr Martin said the Government was focused on force protection and working with EU colleagues to secure a de-escalation of tensions in the region.