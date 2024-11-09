Family pay tribute to ‘brave’ 22-year-old son who died fighting in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A family has paid tribute to their “brave” son who has been killed while fighting in Ukraine.

Callum Tindal-Draper, 22, from Gunnislake, Cornwall, was killed in action while serving with the foreign volunteer platoon in the country’s struggle against Russia.

In an interview with the BBC, his father Steven Draper said he begged his son not to travel to Ukraine, but he told him he was “not frightened of bullies”.

“We begged and begged and begged him not to go,” his father said.

“But Callum said ‘dad, I’m not frightened of bullies and what’s going on in Ukraine is awful and someone needs to stand up for these people’.”

In the same interview, his mother Caroline Tindal said she had visited him in September and he seemed as if he had found “who he was meant to be”.

“It was such a transformation and he said to me ‘mum, coming out here was the best thing that ever happened to me, I’ve found who I was meant to be’,” Ms Tindal said.

“He found who he was meant to be, he became that person and he lived it.”

You lived and died following your heart, soul and morals Caroline TIndal

Ms Tindal also posted a tribute to him to a group on Facebook.

She wrote: “He fought till he could no longer hold them off any more and his platoon are calling him a ‘hero’ and ‘As brave as they come’.

“22 is a young age. But you lived and died following your heart, soul and morals.

“May you rest in peace and help watch over those who have passed.”

Mr Tindal-Draper was a former student of Duchy College, in Stoke Climsland, Cornwall.

In a tribute on Facebook, the college’s Military and Protective Services Academy said he was a “model student” with a “strong moral compass”.

“He was a passionate, articulate and bright student, who was keen to learn, with a strong moral compass,” the post said.

“He was very proud of his family history in the services.

“He was well liked and respected by his peers, and was not one to shy away from causes he believed in and was instrumental in collecting the 3 minibus loads of humanitarian equipment for civilians that the learners gathered when the war in Ukraine initially kicked off.”

The post added that Mr Tindal-Draper worked for the NHS after finishing the course.

An FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are aware that a British national has reportedly died in Ukraine and stand ready to assist the family in the UK”.