UK enjoys fifth sunniest January on record
Three of the top five sunniest Januarys on record have occurred in the past four years.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Last month was the UK’s fifth sunniest January on record, despite the country experiencing rain, snow and the most powerful windstorm in over a decade.
An average of 61.8 hours of sunshine were clocked up across the UK, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.
It means three of the top five sunniest Januarys on record have occurred in the past four years, with 2022 (63.0 hours) and 2023 (62.2 hours) ranking just ahead of 2025.
The top spot is held by January 1959, which saw an average of 69.7 hours of sunshine, while 2001 (66.5 hours) is in second place.
Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “While many will remember the impactful wet and windy weather from Storm Eowyn, it’s a mark of how unusually bright other days were that January 2025 will go down as one of the sunniest on record for the UK.
“We chiefly saw this as a result of frequent high pressure over the UK, bringing clear skies for many but also below average temperatures with little cloud to trap any warmth near the surface.”
Met Office records for sunshine begin in 1910.