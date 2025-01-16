Man killed on Tube tracks was run over by four trains – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London Underground passenger who died after falling onto the tracks was repeatedly run over by trains, an investigation has found.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the driver of one of the trains reported seeing an inflatable doll on the tracks and continued as normal.

Brian Mitchell, 72, was killed in the incident at Stratford station – the eastern terminus of the Jubilee line – on Boxing Day 2023.

Shortly before 2pm, he got off a train at the station and sat on a platform bench for 48 minutes.

He then stood up and stumbled forwards, falling onto the tracks.

Around five minutes later, he was struck by an arriving train, which then stopped as normal in the platform.

Three further trains passed over where he was lying before London Underground staff finally suspended services.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, Mr Mitchell was found to have been fatally injured.

A post-mortem examination found he had a blood alcohol concentration of 272 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, which is more than three times above the drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The RAIB said there were no other passengers or staff on the platform when he fell, and the driver of the first train did not see him.

This was “possibly” because the use of an automatic system to control Jubilee line trains reduced their level of attention, the report stated.

They may also have been “distracted” by the presence of another staff member standing on the platform as they arrived.

The RAIB said the “consequences of the accident were made more severe” because the driver of the second train also did not see Mr Mitchell.

After running over the passenger, the third train’s driver left their cab as normal and entered a staff area for a “personal needs break”.

Six minutes after stopping the train, they contacted a control room to report they had seen an inflatable doll on the tracks.

A customer service assistant on the platform failed to stop the fourth train despite seeing Mr Mitchell.

The train driver also recognised there was a person on the tracks.

The RAIB recommended that London Underground considers the use of technology that can warn trains if it detects a passenger is in a dangerous position.

It also called on the organisation to assess how drivers may be affected by trains using automatic systems.

Lilli Matson, chief safety officer for Transport for London – which is responsible for London Underground, said its “thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Mitchell.”

She went on: “We welcome the recommendations from the RAIB’s independent investigation into this incident, which align with the findings of our own internal investigation, and work has already begun to implement them.

“We will always strive to learn from incidents and improve operational safety, including by ensuring relevant regulatory bodies are immediately informed, carrying out thorough and extensive internal investigations and prioritising taking action on any recommendations from any review.

“While serious injuries on our network are rare, we are undertaking a huge range of work to eradicate such incidents and make the network even safer for everyone.”