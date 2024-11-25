UK travellers flocking to Tromso for ‘noctourism’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A travel company has recorded a surge in interest from UK travellers planning trips to the Norwegian destination of Tromso, as more holidaymakers opt for night-time experiences and cooler climates.

Booking.com said searches for accommodation in the city more than doubled in the three months to the end of October compared with the same period last year.

It attributed this to a trend it has named noctourism – short for nocturnal tourism – with people wanting to focus on experiences after the sky turns dark.

Flight connections have soared between the UK and Tromso, which is a popular base for people embarking on Arctic trips to view the Northern Lights and go whale watching.

The region has historically been tricky to reach because of limited flight options.

We’ve seen a growing appetite for unique destinations like Tromso Ryan Pearson, Booking.com

Figures from aviation analytics company Cirium show there were just 22 flights from the UK to Tromso in December 2023, operated by only Norwegian and Wizz Air.

The total will rise to 87 in December this year, with British Airways, easyJet and SAS launching new routes.

EasyJet began flying to Tromso from Gatwick, Manchester and Bristol airports earlier this month, and the city will become British Airways’ most northerly destination when it starts serving it from Heathrow airport on December 1.

Ryan Pearson, UK and Ireland regional manager at Booking.com, said: “We’ve seen a growing appetite for unique destinations like Tromso, with travellers eager to experience something new and unforgettable with their next holiday.

“Norway’s tourism industry continues to thrive, driven by the country’s commitment to showcasing its natural wonders and an increase in accessible flight routes from across Europe, particularly to Tromso.

“This has contributed to a 122% year-on-year rise in winter holiday searches for the destination, with travellers seeking adventure during these colder months.”

Mr Pearson said Tromso is the “ideal setting” for noctourism because of its “clear, dark skies and the chance to witness the Northern Lights”.

He added: “As more travellers seek out these landscapes, we hope they’ll be inspired to leave it as they found it, ensuring that these remarkable destinations remain unspoiled for future visitors.”

Norway is also becoming increasingly popular for cruises.

Ambassador Cruise Line reported a 54% surge in bookings for Nordic sailings in the year to the end of March compared with the previous 12 months.

The company’s chief revenue officer, Simon Weeks, said: “Norwegian cruises from the UK have soared in popularity in recent times, with demand for cooler cruises travelling north vying with sailings to warmer destinations.”

He added that the number of future bookings for Nordic cruises demonstrates “demand for this type of sailing is not showing any signs of slowing down”.