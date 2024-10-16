Five people – including two children – dead in M6 crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Five people, including two children, have died in a car crash on the M6 motorway.

Cumbria Police said officers were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway near Tebay Services involving a Skoda and Toyota at 4.04pm on Tuesday.

The man driving the Toyota, as well as a woman and two children, all from Glasgow, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cambridgeshire man driving the Skoda was also declared dead at the crash site.

A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Cumbria Police said in a statement: “The families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.”

The road reopened early on Wednesday.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 146 of October 15, or call on 101.

Alternatively, reports can be made via contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.