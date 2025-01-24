Tories to push for school smartphone ban to be added to education Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tories will push for a ban on smartphones in schools to be included in the Government’s education Bill.

The Conservatives are tabling an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to end the use of mobile phones and other devices during school days by pupils.

Under former prime minister Rishi Sunak, the then-Conservative government issued non-statutory guidance to schools in England intended to stop the use of mobile phones during break and lunch periods in schools, as well as in lessons.

We have a growing understanding of how damaging phones and social media are on our children’s education. That’s why we believe that smartphones in schools should be banned during the school day Laura Trott, shadow education secretary

The Tories are now tabling an amendment to a Labour Bill in a bid to stop pupils using mobile phones and devices during the school day.

It would mandate that all schools in England put a policy in place that applies from the start of the day’s first lesson to the end of the last.

Schools would decide how to implement the ban and there would be flexibility for sixth forms and residential or boarding schools.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “We have a growing understanding of how damaging phones and social media are on our children’s education.

“That’s why we believe that smartphones in schools should be banned during the school day.

“This is the right thing for parents, teachers and children, and I hope Labour will back it.”

The Conservatives used an attempt to block the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill earlier this month to force a vote on calls for a new inquiry into grooming gangs.

This week Kemi Badenoch raised concerns over the Bill’s impact on academy freedoms, including on teacher recruitment and pay.

The new Bill would ensure all teachers will be part of the same core pay and conditions framework, whether they work in a local authority-run school or an academy.

The Bill also includes measures allowing councils to open new schools which are not academies, and it will end the forced academisation of schools run by local authorities which are identified as a concern by Ofsted.