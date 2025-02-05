King ‘deeply saddened’ after death of ‘personal friend’ the Aga Khan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is “deeply saddened” over the death of the Aga Khan, who was “a personal friend of many years”, a royal source has said.

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20, has died aged 88.

His Aga Khan Foundation announced on its website that Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died on Tuesday in Portugal surrounded by his family.

It is understood Charles has been in touch with the Aga Khan’s family privately.

The Aga Khan was a long-term friend of Queen Elizabeth II and the pair, both ardent fans of horse racing, watched the sport together at Royal Ascot.

He was the owner of Shergar, the Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped from his Irish stud farm in 1983 and never seen again.

The late Queen hosted a dinner party in the Aga Khan’s honour at Buckingham Palace in 2008.

Treated as a head of state, the Aga Khan was given the title of “His Highness” by the late Queen in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather the Aga Khan III unexpectedly made him heir to the family’s 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the Aga Khan at an event in London in 2019.

The couple visited the Aga Khan Centre in central London, where they met prominent British-Pakistani business leaders, musicians, chefs and artists.

Activist and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai passed along her “deepest condolences” to Mr Khan’s family and loved ones.

“May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote in a post on X.

“His legacy will continue to live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, has passed away.

“He was a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world.

“I express my deepest condolences to His Highness’s family and the Ismaili community.”

The Aga Khan Foundation said an announcement on his successor will come later.