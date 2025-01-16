Thames Valley Police chief constable suspended amid misconduct investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief constable of Thames Valley Police has been suspended amid an investigation by the police watchdog into allegations of gross misconduct.

The IOPC said its investigation related to concerns between 2016 and 2020 that Chief Constable Jason Hogg and another senior officer failed to properly investigate allegations that a former senior Thames Valley Police officer retained a significant amount of sensitive police information after they left the force.

Mr Hogg was suspended with immediate effect amid the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley Matthew Barber said.

Mr Barber added on Thursday that the matters relate to “alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to failure in duties and responsibilities” and a “lack of honesty and integrity”.

No criminal offences were identified as part of the investigation into Mr Hogg, the IOPC said.

The IOPC said a separate investigation into the former Thames Valley Police senior officer’s retention of sensitive information had concluded and a file of evidence had been provided to the CPS in December to consider potential criminal offences under the Data Protection Act and misconduct in public office.

IOPC director of operations Steve Noonan said: “We can confirm that we are investigating the conduct of the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, Jason Hogg, as part of an ongoing independent investigation.

“As part of our independent investigation, which started in April 2023, the Chief Constable will be served with a notice of investigation for potential gross misconduct, relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour regarding honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities. A second senior TVP officer is under investigation for potential misconduct.”

“This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings. No criminal offences have been identified as part of this investigation.”

In a statement, Mr Barber said: “I emphasise that the decision to suspend is a neutral act. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.

“This announcement will come as a shock to many across Thames Valley, especially to our hard-working police officers and staff, but it is right that any allegations of this serious nature are dealt with consistently and investigated properly and thoroughly.

“I urge the IOPC to conclude their investigations and to present evidence as swiftly as possible.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs will fulfil Mr Hogg’s duties until a temporary chief constable is appointed.