Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager charged with murder after 20-year-old stabbed

Billy Ripley suffered a serious chest injury and later died following an incident in Hailsham, East Sussex, on Thursday.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Monday 02 September 2024 05:12
A 17-year-old has been arrested over the killing of man in East Sussex (PA)
A 17-year-old has been arrested over the killing of man in East Sussex (PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in East Sussex.

Billy Ripley suffered a serious chest injury, believed to be a stab wound, and died in Vicarage Field in Hailsham, near Eastbourne, despite attempts from paramedics to save him on Thursday at about 6.20pm.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in public.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Sussex Police said.

The force added a 20-year-old man from Hailsham has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody, while a 21-year-old woman from Hailsham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail until November 30.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex Police, said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Billy Ripley, but also the wider community.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in