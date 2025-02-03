Boy, 15, killed in school stabbing in Sheffield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was in stabbed at a school in Sheffield, police have said.

It happened at All Saints Catholic High School in Granville Road in the city at around 12.17pm, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 15-year-old old boy has been held on suspicion of murder, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield told a news conference at police headquarters: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today that a teenager has died following a stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.”

The victim’s family has been informed.

Granville Road was closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, and police asked the public to avoid the area while emergency services carried out their work.

It is the second time that the school has gone into lockdown in a week.

According to reports, on January 29 headteacher Sean Pender sent a message to parents, saying: “The reason for the lockdown was due to threatening behaviour between a small number of students where threats were made of physical violence.”

Assistant Chief Constable Butterfield went on: “We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern.

“I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

“Although we are in the early stages of our inquiries, we are working at pace to build a full picture of how this tragedy has unfolded.

“We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation and the sharing of online content which could be distressing to them and detrimental to our investigation.

“We urge anyone with any information that they believe can assist us to get in touch.”

A 2023 Ofsted report rated the school, which had 1,398 pupils at the time, as “good”.

Inspectors found that most pupils behaved well and they said “a strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school”.