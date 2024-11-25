Natural Resources Wales to review Storm Bert weather warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Warnings given to residents in Wales about the severity of Storm Bert by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will be reviewed in the coming days, an employee has said.

A major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf region of south Wales on Sunday, with between 200 and 300 properties in the area affected by flooding from the storm.

Local council leader Andrew Morgan said the weather was worse than forecast and that he was “amazed” only a yellow weather warning had been issued.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan said it had been “a really difficult weekend” and was “absolutely devastating just before Christmas” for those affected.

Sian Williams, head of operations north west for NRW, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday the agency would look into whether any part of its data gathering for the storm had not been done correctly.

Asked if NRW gave Welsh residents enough time to prepare for Storm Bert with its flood alerts, Ms Williams said: “Coming on to today now and into the next few days and weeks, every event that we have we do reviews of them, and we will be looking at that.

“That is a report that we’ve had from a few different places, saying that their people didn’t have enough warning yesterday morning, so absolutely that is something that we need to look at.

“Did something go wrong? Were the river levels that we use as triggers set in the wrong place? We don’t know yet what the timeline was, but it is important that we review it, that we look at it, that we learn those lessons.

“If we need to do it sooner, then that’s definitely something that we will look at doing.”

Two severe flood warnings, meaning there is danger to life, have been issued for the River Monnow in south-east Wales for Monmouth and Skenfrith.

A further eight flood warnings and 21 flood alerts also remained in place on Monday morning.

But Ms Williams said the worst impacts of the storm had now subsided and that the forecast looked “good” over the next couple of days.

She said: “Thankfully, the river levels and the rain has mostly now passed, the river levels are dropping.

“We do expect now that those flood warnings and alerts will mostly come down today and tomorrow. We believe that the flooding has peaked now in Monmouthshire, so even on the slower-running rivers on the east of the country we do expect those levels to drop now.”