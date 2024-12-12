Hundreds targeted in multimillion-pound bogus timeshare payback scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of victims could have fallen prey to an alleged multimillion-pound timeshare fraud run through a network of 19 companies based across the UK.

So far five people are accused of running a scam where victims were cold-called and offered a bogus paid-for service to get money they were owed from timeshare schemes.

Some were called again and told they had been defrauded, and offered another fake paid-for service to get their money back, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

Emma Luxton from the SFO said elderly and vulnerable people were among those targeted, and that this type of investment fraud is on the rise.

Fraudsters are very good at finding new ways to convince people that they are authentic and offering a genuine service Emma Luxton

Investigators claim the scheme ran from January 2018 to September 2024.

In August the SFO arrested a man in his 50s as he was about to board a flight at Manchester Airport.

The following month four alleged accomplices – a woman in her 30s and three other men in their 50s – were also arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Ms Luxton, who is the SFO’s interim chief operating officer, said investigators need to hear from witnesses and victims who were contacted by the 19 named companies.

Those affected can fill in a questionnaire on the SFO website which will go live at 10am on Thursday.

She said: “We often find that fraudsters are very good at finding new ways to convince people that they are authentic and offering a genuine service.

“The message from us to witnesses is don’t feel ashamed or foolish.

“This could happen to anyone, this is a tried and tested method that these fraudsters have been using over a number of years.”

SFO director Nick Ephgrave said: “We will not wait for victims to be defrauded before using our specialist skills to step in.

“In September we put a stop to a suspected criminal network, and today we are calling for evidence from the public to push forward with a robust investigation.”

– The 19 companies are:

AML Executive Contracts Ltd registered in HullASA Partnership Ltd registered in ManchesterDW Contract Consultancy Ltd registered in Enfield, north LondonDW Law Consultancy Ltd registered in Enfield, north LondonERS Europe Ltd registered in the City of LondonHarwood Advisory Group Ltd registered in Hove, East SussexHuntland Rock Associates Ltd (Hunter Rock Associates), registered in YorkshireMeta UK Group Ltd registered in the City of LondonMilton Chadwick Consultants Ltd registered in Mayfair, LondonThe Nobel Group of Companies (including but not limited to Nobel Acquisitions and Investment Group Ltd and Nobel Business Services Ltd), registered in Leamington Spa and the City of LondonPark Square Associates Ltd registered in LeedsRockland Associates Ltd registered in NorfolkSilverstream Management Group Ltd registered in Fitzrovia, LondonSonata Trading Ltd registered in YorkTermination Services Ltd registered in north LondonThe Biz Doc UK Ltd aka Business Doctor registered in HerefordshireTimeshare Legals Ltd registered in north LondonTSL Europe Ltd registered in east LondonVenture Compliance Ltd registered in Leeds