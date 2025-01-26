Thousands still without power in Scotland as Storm Eowyn clean-up continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of homes remain without power and travel disruption is continuing in Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn, which swept across the country on Friday.

SP Energy Networks said its engineers had worked through the night to restore power to homes after winds of up to 100mph caused “extensive damage” to the electricity network.

On Sunday morning the company said supplies had now been restored to 165,000 homes in central and southern Scotland, but that 14,000 were still without power.

As of 7.30pm on Saturday, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said 12,000 of its customers were still without power.

Scottish Power said the severity of the storm, combined with ongoing inclement weather, meant it could take “several days” to restore power in some areas.

The company said nearly 200,000 properties have been affected in the areas it serves since the storm began.

It added that it has taken more than 52,000 calls so far – about a month’s worth of calls in a single day.

Aileen Rourke, SP Energy Networks Scotland distribution director, said: “Our dedicated engineers have continued to work through the night to get many more people back on supply.

“Unfortunately, the severity of the storm and damage, combined with the continued poor weather conditions, means in some areas it could take several days to restore power.

“We know it is difficult for customers and are updating them on likely timescales to help them plan for the coming days.

“Hotel accommodation is being provided where possible and food vouchers as well as food trucks in the most badly affected areas. We’ve also worked with local authorities and other partners to arrange warm spaces for people to go to charge phones and get hot food and drinks.

“We’ve got our full resources working hard across the country to get people back on supply and will continue to work closely with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other services to support customers.”

The company has sent food vans to affected areas and has offered some people temporary accommodation when necessary. It urged people to keep up to date on its social media channels where possible.

In a post on social media on Sunday morning SSEN said work to repair damage done by the storm was continuing.

“Our teams continue to make good progress, but there’s still work to be done on badly damaged parts of the network to get customers reconnected,” the post read.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we work hard in challenging conditions.”

SSEN added that it had opened a number of hot food and drink vans in affected areas, with further information on its website and social media channels.

A number of public spaces including parks have also experienced extensive damage.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh said the storm caused “severe damage” across its gardens.

In a post on social media it said: “At Edinburgh, 15 trees have been lost – either uprooted or damaged beyond recovery.

“This includes the Garden’s tallest tree, the 29-metre Cedrus deodara, planted in 1859.”

Police also said a 19-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday after his car was hit by a falling tree in Ayrshire on Friday morning.

Disruption to transport is ongoing, with Network Rail Scotland saying in a statement on social media on Sunday that the storm had done “very significant damage” to the rail network.

The statement read: “Network Rail has reported around 400 individual incidents across the network.

“These include multiple trees on tracks, damaged overhead wires, power supply failures, other objects on the line, and more.

“We have managed to re-open some lines, including between Perth and Inverness, between Inverness and Elgin, between Inverness and Aberdeen, between Dundee and Aberdeen, between Perth and Dundee, between Edinburgh and Tweedbank, between Edinburgh and Dunbar and between Drem and Edinburgh.

“But the vast majority of our routes remain closed while Network Rail continues its inspection and repair work. We hope to be able to operate some more services, but significant disruption continues into today, Sunday 26th January.”

On Saturday Joanne Maguire, ScotRail managing director, said disruption would continue “throughout the weekend at least”, and advised travellers to check the ScotRail website or app before making travel plans.

Tickets for journeys that were disrupted by the storm can be used up to and including Tuesday January 28, and customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

Avanti West Coach, which offers long-distance services from Scotland to England, advised customers not to travel north of Preston on Sunday and instead travel on Monday or Tuesday using their original tickets. Alternatively, customers can receive a refund.

Transport Scotland has said that local roads may still be flooded or closed and that travellers should check with local authorities for the latest information.

Ferry operators have also announced continuing disruption over the weekend.

CalMac said all sailings between Gourock and Dunoon are cancelled on Sunday, with a replacement shuttle bus provided.

A number of other CalMac services face disruption or possible disruption and replacement timetables have been issued for a number of routes. Information is available on the CalMac website.

On Saturday First Minister John Swinney thanked all emergency services, public and private sector workers involved in helping the country recover from the effects of the storm, which saw large parts of southern Scotland covered with a rare Met Office red weather warning.

He added: “I am pleased at the progress made to restore power to many communities over the course of (Saturday) however a significant number of properties remain without power. Utility companies are continuing to provide support to customers, including ensuring provisions are in place for the most vulnerable.

“I want to thank people for their continued patience and encourage them to take extra care and look out for each other, particularly those who are supporting vulnerable neighbours and family members.”