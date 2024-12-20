Zoe Ball begins final Radio 2 breakfast show with Daft Punk’s One More Time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Zoe Ball has kicked off her final BBC Radio 2 breakfast show with Daft Punk’s One More Time after teasing that she might sing a song from a musical instead.

The 54-year-old began the programme in an upbeat mood, quoting adapted lines from Les Miserables’ One Day More by telling listeners: “Another day, another destiny, one final show from me, ZB… only joking I’m not going to sing, let’s have some Daft Punk.”

She then played the French electronic duo and read out a message from a man who said he was driving home for Christmas early so he could listen to her last show.

After the song, she added: “Thank you Oti Mabuse for your gorgeous message this morning, that made me cry too.”

After reading out some “five-word weekends” where listeners sum up their weekends in short form, Ball said one of her plans was: “Having a good old blub.”

She played Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana and then announced that Father Christmas would be appearing on the show after 8am “talking to the kids”.

Ball played a farewell message from Australian singer Kylie Minogue: “Hi Zoe, it’s Kylie. Thank you for an incredible six years. The nation loves you and I love you, and every time I’ve been in to see you, it’s been so much fun.

“You’ve been part of some of the biggest and best memories I’ve had in the last six years. In 2019 you spoke to me before my legends slot at Glastonbury, you were there for the disco era in 2020 and you were the first person anywhere in the world to play Padam Padam and kick start the ‘Padamic’.

“We’ve danced around the studio, you, me and your fabulous prod squad, shout out to them, it has all happened with you Zoe.

“You’re the best, we’re all going to miss you but ‘bye bye morning alarm, you were great for six years but no more’.

“Zoe I wish you all the love, success and joy and everything you want moving on, we love you”.

Ball, the daughter of children’s TV presenter Johnny Ball, began presenting The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show almost six years ago in January 2019, taking over from radio presenter Chris Evans and becoming the first woman to present the show.

She announced her decision to leave in November, saying it was time for her to “step away from the very early mornings and focus on family”.

At the time, she also said she would not be “disappearing entirely” and added: “I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the new year.”

Ball will return to the airwaves to present two episodes of Zoe Ball’s Christmas Crooners, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

From January, Scott Mills will take over the breakfast show and his previous weekday slot of 2pm to 4pm will be filled by Trevor Nelson.

Ball took a break from hosting her breakfast show over the summer and returned in September.

In November, after she revealed she would be leaving, she announced she had a temporomandibular joint disorder, which affects the movement of the jaw, according to the NHS.

Ball was the BBC’s highest-paid on-air female presenter in 2023/24 with a salary between £950,000 and £954,999, ranking her second on the list of top-earning talent behind Gary Lineker, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.