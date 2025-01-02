Wintry weather disrupts travel with warnings of more snow and ice to come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wintry conditions have caused disruption to road and rail travel in many parts of Scotland, with warnings of further inclement weather to come.

There are currently no services on two railway lines in the Highlands after heavy rain caused landslips and flooding.

The Far North Line between Inverness and Wick is closed due to landslips at three sections of the route and flooding at Beauly.

In a statement, rail operator ScotRail said: “We’re dealing with three landslips, between Lairg-Rogart, at Bunchrew near Inverness, and at Beauly. Flooding at Beauly has also closed the line. We’ll share more information on the progress of repairs later.”

Rail replacement buses have been laid on, with ScotRail saying buses are due to depart Wick at 12.34pm and Inverness at 6.31pm.

The Highland Main Line also remains closed due to flooding caused by heavy rain in the Kingussie area, with engineers waiting for water levels in the Balavil Burn to fall to allow them to inspect a bridge.

Network Rail Scotland said on social media on Thursday: “The Highland Main Line remains closed this morning.

“Water levels on the Balavil Burn in Kingussie remain too high for our engineers to inspect the structure for damage caused by the flooding.”

There are also warnings of difficult driving conditions throughout the country as a result of snow and ice, and the A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul in Aberdeenshire is closed due to snow.

The Met Office has issued further warnings of snow and ice for Scotland from 10am on Thursday to 9am on Monday January 6.

On Thursday and Friday, ice is expected to create difficult travel conditions in the west of the country.

There are also warnings of ice and snow in the far north, Orkney and Shetland on Thursday and Friday, with the Met Office saying 3-7cm of snow is likely in places, while up to 10cm could fall on higher ground.

Further wintry weather is then expected over the weekend, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow covering the south east of the country between January 4 and 6.