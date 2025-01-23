Millions receive emergency alert amid Storm Eowyn red weather warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of people in Scotland received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind.

The Cabinet Office alert at around 6pm on Thursday in response to Storm Eowyn was the largest real-life use of the emergency system to date.

It comes as all trains across the country will be suspended, hundreds of schools will close and police have warned people not to travel in the areas affected by a rare red warning issued for parts of Scotland on Friday.

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph during Storm Eowyn could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are urged to stay indoors.

The Cabinet Office alert meant compatible mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound and was sent to 22 council areas in Scotland: Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Fife; Stirling; Dumfries & Galloway; East Lothian; Edinburgh; Midlothian Council; Scottish Borders; West Lothian; Argyll and Bute; East Ayrshire; East Dunbartonshire; East Renfrewshire; Glasgow; Inverclyde; North Ayrshire; North Lanarkshire; Renfrewshire; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; and West Dunbartonshire.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind on Friday January 24, meaning there is a danger to life across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“The emergency alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe.”

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, while train operator ScotRail said all services will be suspended across Scotland on Friday due to safety concerns.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway.

Schools and nurseries across Scotland will be closed, except in five council areas, while non-urgent planned procedures have been postponed in NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

Orkney and Shetland councils have no plans to close schools, while Aberdeenshire said some would close, Aberdeen City Council said on Thursday afternoon said no decision had been taken and head teachers will decide on closures in Highland Council.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

In a statement posted on X, ScotRail said: “With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormEowyn.

“All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday January 24.

“We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services and no alternative transport will be available.”

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: “Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that’s really the message we want to get across today.

“It’s really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning.”

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph.

“The Met Office advice is clear, the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.

“We have to be clear, people should not travel.

“Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

Mr Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room – Scotland’s answer to Cobra – on Thursday afternoon, and cancelled a planned visit to the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday.

The Scottish Parliament itself will be closed all day on Friday because of the storm, with only essential staff on site.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop warned of “widespread disruption to the transport network”.

She said: “I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services.”

West coast ferry operator CalMac cancelled all services across its network.

Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth bridges would close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland said.

The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would be closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes in these circumstances.

The National Trust for Scotland said many of its attractions would be closed on Friday and Saturday and Historic Environment Scotland said several castles will close, including Edinburgh and Stirling.

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the impact of the fifth named storm of the season.

An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.