Rail services axed and schools to shut ahead of Storm Eowyn red weather warning

Train operator ScotRail has suspended all services across Scotland on Friday, as people were urged not to travel ahead of a rare weather warning for wind.

The rail service said it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions” as Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel “unless absolutely essential.”

It comes as schools in Scotland were also advised to close on Friday for the safety of children and staff.

The Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan also said the Education Authority had advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Friday.

Storm Eowyn could bring winds of up to 100mph in areas affected by the red weather warning across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and north Wales.

A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for today, affecting southern parts of England and the coast of Wales.

“In addition to this, red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued due to Storm Eowyn and is expected to bring very strong winds, rain and snow to most parts of Great Britain on Friday 24 January, and across parts of northern England and Scotland on Saturday 25 January.

“Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped.

“Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

RAC Breakdown advised motorists in areas covered by a red weather warning not to drive their car “unless absolutely essential”, adding motorists in areas covered by an amber alert should also “take great care” while driving.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Red weather warnings are the strongest possible signal that drivers should avoid the roads – unless absolutely essential – until the danger has passed.

“With the worst conditions expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, we strongly urge motorists in these areas to stay safe by parking away from trees that could be uprooted by 100mph winds.

“Those in northern England and northwest Wales, where amber warnings apply, should also take great care if setting out.

“It’s best to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoid coastal routes where the strength of the wind will be most severe and watch out for debris.”

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have also urged the public to avoid travel where they can on Friday.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to media at Parliament Buildings following a meeting of the Stormont Executive.

They were due to meet with police and described the situation as “evolving”.

Ms O’Neill said: “It’s important to emphasise that a red warning is very serious, it’s only used whenever there is a genuine threat to life and potential damage to property and the public should expect significant disruption to travel and also potential power outages because of the severity of conditions.

“We want to assure everybody that we’re working across government with all our partner agencies, councils, the PSNI, emergency services and other agencies to deal with any impacts and also in terms of preparedness.

“We also want the public to know that they can expect to receive an emergency alert on their phones later on this afternoon.

“This is an evolving situation, there are meetings happening as we speak, and we’ll be coming back this afternoon with further updates, but just to say to everybody, we want people to stay safe, we want people to look out for those that are vulnerable, take time to check in on family and friends.

“Schools are closing, further and higher education colleges are closing, airports are keeping the situation under review.

“We’re encouraging only essential travel, only where it is absolutely necessary.”

In Scotland, where the red alert is expect to last from 10am to 5pm on Friday, the Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: “Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that’s really the message we want to get across today.

“It’s really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning.”

She said it is a potentially dangerous situation and added: “We are working in conjunction with our partners within Transport Scotland to make sure that we are ready for the red warning.

“We’ve obviously had good notice from the Met Office, so we’re just making preparations now in order to make sure we’re ready for whenever it comes.”