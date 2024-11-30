Pro-Palestine group and counter-protesters demonstrate near Christmas shoppers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There is a heavy police presence in central London as a pro-Palestine march and counter-protest are held in the midst of Christmas shopping and Winter Wonderland festivities.

Bemused Christmas shoppers took photos as the streets around Piccadilly Circus in central London were flooded with pro-Palestine demonstrators.

Counter-protesters from Stop the Hate gathered on Coventry Street near Piccadilly Circus, on the route of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march, to urge the marchers to “stop supporting terror”.

The pro-Palestine protesters and counter demonstrators hurled abuse at each other as they met at Coventry Street, but the two groups were kept apart by metal barriers and a line of police officers.

The Metropolitan Police have warned that expressing support for Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese militants Hezbollah is a criminal offence, because both are proscribed terror organisations.

Offences include chanting slogans, wearing clothing and displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos that express support for those groups.

The pro-Palestine march was also blocked at Piccadilly Circus when a group of men holding a banner ran into the middle of the road.

They were pushed out of the way by police after a brief struggle.

However, the Met posted on X later in the afternoon that the PSC march had “passed the Stop The Hate counter-protest without incident”.

Scotland Yard said they expect it to be one of the busiest shopping weekends before Christmas. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is also being held nearby.

PSC speeches will take place in in Whitehall and the assembly must finish by 4.30pm.

The group, which has been at the forefront of organising pro-Palestine marches across the country, is demanding an end to “British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid” of Gaza.

The demonstration follows the agreement on Tuesday night of a 60-day truce between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hezbollah to suspend hostilities, with both sides withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister, and Hamas’s military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the arrest warrant, Downing Street said.