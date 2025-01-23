Trains axed and schools forced to close as UK braced for 100mph Storm Eowyn winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail services have been axed, schools forced to close and people told not to travel as the UK braces for “threat to life” red weather warnings.

It comes as forecasters warned Storm Eowyn could bring winds of up to 100mph in areas affected by the rare weather alert across Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales on Friday.

Red weather warnings have been issued for wind in Northern Ireland from 7am until 2pm on Friday, and for western and central areas of Scotland between 10am and 5pm.

Train operator ScotRail has suspended all services across Scotland on Friday, saying it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions”.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel “unless absolutely essential”.

It comes as schools in Scotland were advised to close on Friday for the safety of children and staff.

Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan also said the Education Authority had advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Friday.

Amber weather warnings for wind were also issued for Northern Ireland between 6am and 9pm on Friday.

Other areas covered by an amber weather warning for wind include the southern half of Scotland between 6pm and 9pm on Friday, and for the northern half of Scotland from 1pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

An amber warning for wind was issued across most of northern England, starting on Friday at 6am and lasting until 9pm the same day, and another for north Wales between 6am and 9pm on Friday.

A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for today, affecting southern parts of England and the coast of Wales.

“In addition to this, red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued due to Storm Eowyn and is expected to bring very strong winds, rain and snow to most parts of Great Britain on Friday 24 January, and across parts of northern England and Scotland on Saturday 25 January.

“Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped.

“Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

RAC Breakdown advised motorists in areas covered by a red weather warning not to drive their car “unless absolutely essential”, adding motorists in areas covered by an amber alert should also “take great care” while driving.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Red weather warnings are the strongest possible signal that drivers should avoid the roads – unless absolutely essential – until the danger has passed.

“With the worst conditions expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, we strongly urge motorists in these areas to stay safe by parking away from trees that could be uprooted by 100mph winds.

“Those in northern England and north-west Wales, where amber warnings apply, should also take great care if setting out.

“It’s best to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoid coastal routes where the strength of the wind will be most severe and watch out for debris.”

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have also urged the public to avoid travel where they can on Friday.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to media at Parliament Buildings following a meeting of the Stormont Executive.

They were due to meet with police and described the situation as “evolving”.

Ms O’Neill said: “It’s important to emphasise that a red warning is very serious, it’s only used whenever there is a genuine threat to life and potential damage to property and the public should expect significant disruption to travel and also potential power outages because of the severity of conditions.

“We want to assure everybody that we’re working across government with all our partner agencies, councils, the PSNI, emergency services and other agencies to deal with any impacts and also in terms of preparedness.

“We also want the public to know that they can expect to receive an emergency alert on their phones later on this afternoon.

“This is an evolving situation, there are meetings happening as we speak, and we’ll be coming back this afternoon with further updates, but just to say to everybody, we want people to stay safe, we want people to look out for those that are vulnerable, take time to check in on family and friends.

“Schools are closing, further and higher education colleges are closing, airports are keeping the situation under review.

“We’re encouraging only essential travel, only where it is absolutely necessary.”

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: “Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that’s really the message we want to get across today.

“It’s really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning.”

There are also yellow weather warnings in place for snow in Scotland from 6am to 11.59pm on Friday, and a yellow warning for wind from midnight to 3pm on Saturday.

Northern England is covered by a yellow warning for snow from 3am to noon on Friday, and for wind from midnight to 11.59pm on Friday.

It will extend to 11.59pm on Friday across the south of England, and in the South East from 5am to 3pm on the same day.

A yellow warning for rain starts from midnight in the south-west of England on Friday and will last until 9am.

In Wales, a yellow warning for winds was issued for the western parts of the country from 7am until 6pm on Thursday, and for much of Wales from 5am until 11.59pm on Friday.

A yellow warning for rain also covers much of Wales from midnight until 9am Friday.