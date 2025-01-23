More than four million receive emergency alert as UK braces for Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than four million people across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland have received emergency alerts on their phones in the “largest real life use of the tool to date”, the Government said.

The emergency alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in areas covered by a red weather warning for wind and guidance on how to stay safe, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

It comes as forecasters warned Storm Eowyn could bring winds of up to 100mph in areas affected by the rare weather alert across Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales on Friday.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“Mobile phones will make a loud siren-like sound even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

“Approximately 4.5 million people will receive the emergency alert in the largest real life use of the tool to date.”

Rail services have been axed, schools forced to close and people told not to travel as the UK braces for the “threat to life” red weather warnings.

Red weather warnings have been issued for wind in Northern Ireland from 7am until 2pm on Friday, and for western and central areas of Scotland between 10am and 5pm.

Train operator ScotRail has suspended all services across Scotland on Friday, saying it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions”.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel “unless absolutely essential”.

It comes as schools in Scotland were advised to close on Friday for the safety of children and staff.

Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan also said the Education Authority had advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Friday.

A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

Avanti West Coast said none of its trains would run north of Preston on Friday, affecting services to and from Cumbria, Glasgow or Edinburgh.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for today, affecting southern parts of England and the coast of Wales.

“In addition to this, red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued due to Storm Eowyn and is expected to bring very strong winds, rain and snow to most parts of Great Britain on Friday January 24, and across parts of northern England and Scotland on Saturday January 25.

“Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped.

“Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

RAC Breakdown advised motorists in areas covered by a red weather warning not to drive their car “unless absolutely essential”, adding motorists in areas covered by an amber alert should also “take great care” while driving.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Red weather warnings are the strongest possible signal that drivers should avoid the roads – unless absolutely essential – until the danger has passed.

“With the worst conditions expected in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, we strongly urge motorists in these areas to stay safe by parking away from trees that could be uprooted by 100mph winds.

“Those in northern England and north-west Wales, where amber warnings apply, should also take great care if setting out.

“It’s best to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, avoid coastal routes where the strength of the wind will be most severe and watch out for debris.”

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers have also urged the public to avoid travel where they can on Friday.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to media at Parliament Buildings following a meeting of the Stormont Executive.

They were due to meet with police and described the situation as “evolving”.

Ms O’Neill said: “It’s important to emphasise that a red warning is very serious, it’s only used whenever there is a genuine threat to life and potential damage to property and the public should expect significant disruption to travel and also potential power outages because of the severity of conditions.

“We want to assure everybody that we’re working across government with all our partner agencies, councils, the PSNI, emergency services and other agencies to deal with any impacts and also in terms of preparedness.”

National Express coach services said it will continue to operate as normal on Friday, aside from a small number of cancelled stops and services that were planned to run within the red weather warning area across Scotland – including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hamilton, Berwick and Alnwick.

A spokesperson for National Express said: “Safety is our number one priority.

“While most of our services are expected to operate as scheduled, we have cancelled or amended some services through Scotland during the red weather warning on Friday.

“We’re asking customers to check our website before travelling.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will update our website when there is new information to share.”