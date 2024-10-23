Ceremonial welcome for Charles and Camilla in Samoa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The King and Queen received a ceremonial welcome when they arrived in Samoa for a four-day state visit.

The royal couple flew to the Polynesian nation, which is hosting a major gathering of Commonwealth leaders, after their tour of Australia – the first by Charles as King.

Charles will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, taking part for the first time as its head.

He will formally open the global summit on Friday but plays no part in the discussions between the presidents and prime ministers – including Sir Keir Starmer – which take place informally behind closed doors and unusually no advisers or aides are present.

Soon after the Royal Australian Air Force plane carrying the King and his wife Camilla left Sydney the couple posted a message on social media under their names.

They wrote: “As we head towards Apia, we can’t wait to visit Samoa for the first time together and to experience the warmth of ancient traditions with your remarkable people. Feiloa’i ma le manuia! – Charles R & Camilla R.”

The last few words in Samoan loosely translate as “Looking forward to meeting the Samoan people”.

When the jet arrived at Faleolo International Airport, a guard of honour formed by the Samoa Police Service was waiting to be inspected.

Samoa’s Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, and a long line of dignitaries were waiting to welcome the King and Queen, including Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Like many Pacific Islands, Samoa has no armed forces and Charles inspected the policemen and women before the national anthem was played and the King acknowledged the royal salute of the officers.