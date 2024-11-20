Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dog walker finds remains of baby in field in Greater Manchester

The baby was found near Ashtons Field, Salford, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 20 November 2024 13:11 EST
A police tent at the scene on Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford where the remains of a baby were found (Ryan Jenkinson/PA)
A police tent at the scene on Ravenscraig Road near Ashtons Field, Salford where the remains of a baby were found (Ryan Jenkinson/PA) (PA Wire)

A police investigation has been launched after a dog walker found the remains of a baby in a field in Greater Manchester.

The unidentified woman was walking her dog near Ashtons Field, Salford, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday when she found the body of who police have named Baby A.

Greater Manchester Police said it is too early to tell the baby’s ethnicity, gender and where they were from.

The force is following several lines of inquiry to understand how long they were in the field and how they died.

Chief Superintendent and District Commander for Salford, Neil Blackwood said: “All of this is extremely sensitive, and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves, and it is going to take time.

“We know that this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.

“The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us.

“Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation.

“If you have seen anyone in the area over the last few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can.”

A post-mortem examination is expected in the next two days.

